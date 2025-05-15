Thursday, May 15, 2025
DHPH Acquires 55,000 SF Vacant Industrial Building in Swedesboro, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SWEDESBORO, N.J. — Regional investment firm DH Property Holdings has acquired a 55,000-square-foot vacant industrial building in Swedesboro, located in Southern New Jersey. The building sits on a 14.7-acre site at 509 Heron Drive and features a clear height of 22 feet, five loading docks, four drive-in doors, 130-foot truck court depths, 60 car parking spots and three acres of fenced storage space. Jonathan Klear of NAI Mertz, along with Ian Richman & Marc Isdaner of Colliers, brokered the off-market deal. The seller was not disclosed. 

