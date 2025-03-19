DHPH Receives $19.2M Construction Loan for Office-to-Industrial Conversion Project in Metro Boston

CHELMSFORD, MASS. — DH Property Holdings (DHPH) has received a $19.2 million construction loan for an office-to-industrial conversion project in Billerica, located northwest of Boston. The regional developer plans to demolish a 102,786-square-foot office building at 270 Billerica Road and construct a 91,606-square-foot industrial facility with a clear height of 32 feet, 12 dock positions and parking for 181 cars and 11 trailers. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Michael Ianno and Stanley Cayre of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan through Voya Financial on behalf of DHPH.