Diab Americas Signs 265,248 SF Headquarters Lease in DeSoto, Texas

Diab Americas plans to occupy about 69 percent of the space at I-20 Corporate Center in DeSoto and to invest about $5 million in upgrading the facility.

DESOTO, TEXAS — Diab Americas LP, a Swedish manufacturer of core products for the marine and aerospace industries, has signed a 265,248-square-foot headquarters lease at I-20 Corporate Center in the southern Dallas suburb of DeSoto. The headquarters location consists of 242,248 square feet of warehouse space and 23,000 square feet of office space. Kevin Santaularia, Michael Spain and Michael Grant of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Partners represented the locally based landlord, 220 E. Danieldale Partners, in the lease negotiations. The tenant plans to take occupancy of the space in November.