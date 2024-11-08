Friday, November 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
101-Redwood-Shores-Redwood-City-CA
101 Redwood Shores offers 100,000 square feet of Class A office space, which is fully leased to Zuora, an enterprise software company.
CaliforniaLoansOfficeWestern

Diamond Investment Properties Receives $37.7M Refinancing for Office Building in Redwood City, California

by Amy Works

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. — Diamond Investment Properties has received a $37.7 million loan for the refinancing of 101 Redwood Shores, a Class A office building in Redwood City. Zuora, an enterprise software company, fully occupies the 100,000-square-foot office building and has approximately five years remaining on its lease.

Mike Walker and Brad Zampa of CBRE’s Northern California Capital Markets Institutional Properties office represented arranged the loan on behalf of Diamond Investment Properties. A Chicago-based financial institution originated the loan.

You may also like

MBK Rental Living Delivers 134-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Cousins Properties to Acquire Vantage South End Office...

MBA: Third-Quarter Commercial, Multifamily Borrowing Increased 59 Percent...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 209,000 SF Office Building...

Three New Tenants Sign Leases at Houston’s Ion...

KeyBank Provides $93M in Construction Financing for Affordable...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $7.5M Loan for Refinancing...

CBRE Negotiates 42,226 SF Office Lease in Pearl...

Nayya Health Signs 29,915 SF Office Lease in...