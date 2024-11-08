Diamond Investment Properties Receives $37.7M Refinancing for Office Building in Redwood City, California

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. — Diamond Investment Properties has received a $37.7 million loan for the refinancing of 101 Redwood Shores, a Class A office building in Redwood City. Zuora, an enterprise software company, fully occupies the 100,000-square-foot office building and has approximately five years remaining on its lease.

Mike Walker and Brad Zampa of CBRE’s Northern California Capital Markets Institutional Properties office represented arranged the loan on behalf of Diamond Investment Properties. A Chicago-based financial institution originated the loan.