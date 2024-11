CARMEL, N.Y. — Diamond Point Development has broken ground on an 800-unit self-storage facility in Carmel, about 60 miles north of New York City in the Hudson Valley region. The multi-story facility will comprise 81,000 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Diamond Point is developing the facility in partnership with Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. Extra Space Storage will manage the property, which is expected to be complete in late 2025.