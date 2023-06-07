Diamond Realty Holdings Buys Flex Property in El Segundo, California for $6M

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Diamond Realty Holdings has purchased an industrial flex/office building in El Segundo for $6 million. The property is located at the intersection of Lairport Street and East Mariposa Avenue.

A long-term tenant currently occupies 2,400 square feet of the main, 14,400-square-foot structure. The remaining 12,000 square feet is available for lease and fully divisible.

The new ownership plans to complete interior and exterior renovations to improve the façade and access to the site, as well as create open flex industrial space that can accommodate a variety of uses.

CBRE’s Bob Healey, John Lane, Richard Melbye and Jane Healey represented both the buyer and the undisclosed seller in the transaction.