Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The property is located at the intersection of Lairport Street and East Mariposa Avenue in El Segundo, California.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialOfficeWestern

Diamond Realty Holdings Buys Flex Property in El Segundo, California for $6M

by Jeff Shaw

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Diamond Realty Holdings has purchased an industrial flex/office building in El Segundo for $6 million. The property is located at the intersection of Lairport Street and East Mariposa Avenue. 

A long-term tenant currently occupies 2,400 square feet of the main, 14,400-square-foot structure. The remaining 12,000 square feet is available for lease and fully divisible. 

The new ownership plans to complete interior and exterior renovations to improve the façade and access to the site, as well as create open flex industrial space that can accommodate a variety of uses. 

CBRE’s Bob Healey, John Lane, Richard Melbye and Jane Healey represented both the buyer and the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Hanley Brokers $36.5M Sale of Bristol Place Shopping...

CBRE Arranges Four New Leases at Office Building...

Pasadena Child Development Associates Leases 16,163 SF Medical...

Veda Living to Manage 10 Seniors Housing Properties...

Dowd Cos. Arranges $16.3M Sale of Horizon Village...

GM to Invest $1B in Two Manufacturing Facilities...

JLL Brokers $11.5M Sale of Retail, Industrial Building...

Witherite Law Group Signs 71,596 SF Office Lease...

Partners Arranges Sale of 43,000 SF Industrial Facility...