DiamondRock Hospitality Sells Lexington Hotel in Midtown Manhattan for $185.3M

NEW YORK CITY — DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (NYSE: DRH), a Maryland-based REIT, has sold the 725-room Lexington Hotel in Midtown Manhattan for $185.3 million, or roughly $256,000 per room. The sales price represents a cap rate of 5.4 percent based on the hotel’s 2019 net operating income. The Lexington Hotel features multiple meeting and event spaces. DiamondRock intends to invest the net proceeds from the sale in resort and urban lifestyle hotels. The buyer was not disclosed.