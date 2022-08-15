DIB Development Group Acquires Brooklyn Industrial Property for $19.9M
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm DIB Development Group has acquired a roughly 100,000-square-foot industrial property in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood for $19.9 million. The four-story complex was originally constructed in 1917 and is located across the street from the Brooklyn Army Terminal. Gary Mayzlin of Real Estate Trade Co. Inc. represented the seller, Deitsch Realty, in the transaction.
