DIB Development Group Acquires Brooklyn Industrial Property for $19.9M

The commercial and industrial building at 5714 1st Ave. in Brooklyn totals roughly 100,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm DIB Development Group has acquired a roughly 100,000-square-foot industrial property in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood for $19.9 million. The four-story complex was originally constructed in 1917 and is located across the street from the Brooklyn Army Terminal. Gary Mayzlin of Real Estate Trade Co. Inc. represented the seller, Deitsch Realty, in the transaction.