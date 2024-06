NEW YORK CITY — Dice Career Solutions, which provides networking opportunities for the technology industry, has signed a 12,007-square-foot office lease extension in Midtown Manhattan. The company will remain at 1040 Avenue of the Americas, a 24-story building, for the next 10 years. Billy Cohen, J.D. Cohen and Ariel Harwood of Newmark represented the owner, Skyline Developers, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.