Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Signs 107,238 SF Life Sciences Lease Expansion in Lexington, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently occupies more than 90,000 square feet at 75 Hayden Avenue in Lexington and will now add an additional 107,283 square feet in the nearby 65 Hayden Avenue building.

LEXINGTON, MASS. — Locally based biotechnology firm Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has signed a 107,238-square-foot life sciences lease expansion at its Hayden Avenue Campus in Lexington, located north of Boston. The tenant, which has operated out of the site since 2014, currently occupies more than 90,000 square feet. The expansion brings Dicerna’s total footprint in Lexington to more than 275,000 square feet. Boston-based King Street Properties owns the Hayden Avenue Campus.

