Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Signs 107,238 SF Life Sciences Lease Expansion in Lexington, Massachusetts

LEXINGTON, MASS. — Locally based biotechnology firm Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has signed a 107,238-square-foot life sciences lease expansion at its Hayden Avenue Campus in Lexington, located north of Boston. The tenant, which has operated out of the site since 2014, currently occupies more than 90,000 square feet. The expansion brings Dicerna’s total footprint in Lexington to more than 275,000 square feet. Boston-based King Street Properties owns the Hayden Avenue Campus.