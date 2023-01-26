Dickies Signs 84,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Apparel retailer Dickies has signed an 84,000-square-foot office headquarters lease at 500 Taylor St. in downtown Fort Worth. Chris Doggett and Cullen Donohue of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Illinois-based SADA Capital Parnters, in the lease negotiations. Randy Cooper and Wills Bauer, also with Stream, represented Dickies. SADA Capital Partners purchased the six-story building in June 2022 and is in the process of launching a capital improvement program.