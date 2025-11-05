Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

Dick’s House of Sport Opens 100,000 SF Store at Live Oak Town Center in Metro San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

LIVE OAK, TEXAS — Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened a 100,000-square-foot store under its “House of Sport” brand at Live Oak Town Center, a mixed-use development located on the northeastern outskirts of San Antonio. The store, which along with a 300,000-square-foot IKEA and a 79,681-square-foot Floor & Décor will anchor the property, features a climbing wall, outdoor field, golf bays and a multi-sport cage. David Nicolson and Michael Schoenbrun of Weitzman internally represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.

