Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityMidwestOhioRetail

Dick’s House of Sport Opens 100,000 SF Store at SouthPark Mall Near Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO — Dick’s House of Sport has opened at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, marking the first location of the retailer’s experiential concept in greater Cleveland. The two-level, 100,000-square-foot store transforms the former Sears anchor space into a destination for sports enthusiasts. Dick’s House of Sport offers customers the opportunity to try, practice and play in-store. The location features a rock-climbing wall, outdoor field, batting cages and golf simulators. Attached to the store is a field that will be used for open play, clinics, league space and as an ice rink in winter months. Dick’s Sporting Goods relocated from its former 55,000-square-foot location within the center. Owner Spinoso Real Estate Group acquired SouthPark Mall in 2021.

You may also like

Brixton Capital Forms JV with TriPost to Recapitalize...

BBCP Arranges $41.5M in Financing for Industrial-to-Multifamily Conversion...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.5M Sale of Walmart-Occupied...

Colliers Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Affordable Housing Community...

Perfection Servo Hydraulics Signs 15,840 SF Industrial Lease...

Kroger Opens 128,000 SF Store at Bonds Ranch...

Whitestone REIT Buys 81,407 SF Ashford Village Shopping...

Pacific Retail Unveils Plans for Renovation of 1.2...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 222,512 SF Shopping Center...