Dick’s House of Sport Opens 100,000 SF Store at SouthPark Mall Near Cleveland

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO — Dick’s House of Sport has opened at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, marking the first location of the retailer’s experiential concept in greater Cleveland. The two-level, 100,000-square-foot store transforms the former Sears anchor space into a destination for sports enthusiasts. Dick’s House of Sport offers customers the opportunity to try, practice and play in-store. The location features a rock-climbing wall, outdoor field, batting cages and golf simulators. Attached to the store is a field that will be used for open play, clinics, league space and as an ice rink in winter months. Dick’s Sporting Goods relocated from its former 55,000-square-foot location within the center. Owner Spinoso Real Estate Group acquired SouthPark Mall in 2021.