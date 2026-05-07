Thursday, May 7, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dick’s House of Sport will join Hollywood Casino Joliet, Chipotle, Drury Plaza Hotel, Ricky Rockets, Culver’s, Chick-fil-A and more.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Dick’s House of Sport to Join Rock Run Collection in Joliet, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

JOLIET, ILL. — Dick’s House of Sport is slated to open at Rock Run Collection, a mixed-use development in Joliet. The City of Joliet approved a strategic investment to support the retailer’s addition to the property. Dick’s House of Sport is an interactive, experience-driven concept designed to engage athletes, families and the broader community. The store offers a climbing wall, multiple golf bays and multi-sport cages that can be used for baseball, softball and soccer. Rock Run Collection, developed by Cullinan Properties, is a 300-acre mixed-use project located at the intersection of I-55 and I-80.

You may also like

Balfour Beatty Signs 35,139 SF Office Lease at...

PAGEWOOD Buys 14,000 SF Office, Retail Building in...

Continental Realty Acquires 14-Property Shopping Center Portfolio in...

Marx Realty Underway on 58,000 SF Retail Expansion...

Betches Media Signs 23,038 SF Office Lease in...

Hunter Advisors Brokers Sale of 233-Room Homewood Suites...

JPMorgan Chase Opens 34,000 SF Office Building in...

Boulder Group Arranges $3.8M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Retail...

How Is Music Helping Midwest Cities Find Their...