Dick’s House of Sport to Join Rock Run Collection in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Dick’s House of Sport is slated to open at Rock Run Collection, a mixed-use development in Joliet. The City of Joliet approved a strategic investment to support the retailer’s addition to the property. Dick’s House of Sport is an interactive, experience-driven concept designed to engage athletes, families and the broader community. The store offers a climbing wall, multiple golf bays and multi-sport cages that can be used for baseball, softball and soccer. Rock Run Collection, developed by Cullinan Properties, is a 300-acre mixed-use project located at the intersection of I-55 and I-80.