Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens New Store at San Pedro Crossing in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO —Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened a new store at San Pedro Crossing, a retail center located at the junction of NW Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue in San Antonio. Lincoln Property Co. owns the shopping center, which is located across the street from North Star Mall and also houses tenants such as The Container Store, Barnes & Noble and Office Depot. The store will be the Pittsburgh-based retailer’s fifth in the San Antonio area. The square footage of the new store was not disclosed.