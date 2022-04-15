REBusinessOnline

Dick’s Sporting Goods Subleases 50,000 SF Retail Space in Frisco from Hobby Lobby

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has agreed to sublease 50,000 square feet of retail space at 5550 Preston Road in Frisco from Oklahoma-based discount retailer Hobby Lobby. Evan Bloom of The Woodmont Co. represented Hobby Lobby in the sublease negotiations. Megan Trimble and Greg Bracchi of Edge Realty represented Dick’s Sporting Goods. New York-based REIT Kimco Realty Corp. owns the center in which the space is located.

