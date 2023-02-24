Dick’s Sporting Goods to Acquire Moosejaw

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

MADISON HEIGHTS, MICH. AND PITTSBURGH — Dick’s Sporting Goods has agreed to acquire outdoor retailer Moosejaw from Walmart. Founded in Michigan in 1992, Moosejaw operates brick-and-mortar locations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Missouri, in addition to its e-commerce platform.

“We believe there’s potential to grow the Moosejaw business and provide compelling experiences and an expanded product assortment to its millions of loyal customers,” says Todd Spaletto, senior vice president of Pittsburgh-based Dick’s and president of the company’s specialty outdoor retailer, Public Lands. Moosejaw CEO Eoin Comerford will stay on following the acquisition, reporting to Spaletto. The deal is expected to close in March 2023.