Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

Dick’s Sporting Goods to Open 100,000 SF ‘House of Sport’ Store in Live Oak, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LIVE OAK, TEXAS — Dick’s Sporting Goods will open a 100,000-square-foot “House of Sport” store at Live Oak Town Center, a shopping center development located on the northeastern outskirts of San Antonio. The space will feature a climbing wall, outdoor field, multiple golf bays and a multi-sport cage that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer. IKEA (300,000 square feet) and Floor & Décor (79,681 square feet) anchor Live Oak Town Center, which is being developed in phases and will ultimately feature more than 800,000 square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment space. A tentative opening date was not announced. Weitzman owns Live Oak Town Center.

