REBusinessOnline

Dick’s Sporting Goods to Open 45,000 SF Store at Simon’s Midland Park Mall This Weekend

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

MIDLAND, TEXAS — Dick’s Sporting Goods will open a 45,000-square-foot store at Simon’s Property Group’s Midland Park Mall in West Texas. The grand opening will be held over the course of this weekend. The enclosed shopping and dining destination was built in 1980 and is currently anchored by J.C. Penney, Bealls and Ross Dress for Less. Pittsburgh-based Dick’s Sporting Goods, which also opened three new stores in Northeastern malls this month, as well as one in metro Atlanta, is backfilling an anchor space at Midland Park Mall that was previously occupied by Dillard’s.

