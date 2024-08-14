Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Dick's Sporting Goods' new distribution center in Fort Worth will be its sixth in the country.
DICK’s Sporting Goods to Open 800,000 SF Distribution Center in South Fort Worth, Create 300 Jobs

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — DICK’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) will open an 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Fort Worth, a move that is expected to create about 300 new jobs within the local economy over the next 10 years. The facility will be situated on an 89.5-acre site within Risinger/35 Logistics Park, a development by Hillwood on the city’s south side, and will serve more than 100 stores across several states. Construction of the facility, which is expected to create more than 800 temporary jobs, is scheduled to begin this fall and to be complete in early 2026. Nationally, the Pittsburgh-based retailer operates five other distribution centers in Georgia, New York, Arizona, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

