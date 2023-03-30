Dick’s Sporting Goods to Open at Rosedale Center in Roseville, Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, MINN. — Dick’s Sporting Goods has signed a lease to open a new store at Rosedale Center, a 1.1 million-square-foot shopping center in Roseville, a suburb of the Twin Cities. The retailer will occupy a new building at the parcel formerly home to Herberger’s. Construction of the new store has begun, with completion slated for late 2024. JLL’s retail development partner, Poag Development Group, is overseeing construction management. Holly Rome of JLL leads the leasing efforts for Rosedale Center and secured the lease with Dick’s. Recent tenant additions at Rosedale Center include Aspen Dental, PNC Bank, Caribou Coffee, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack and Panera Bread.