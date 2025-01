PEABODY, MASS. — Dick’s Sporting Goods will open a store at Northshore Mall in Peabody, located north of Boston, that will be operated under the Pittsburgh-based retailer’s ‘House of Sport’ brand. The square footage was not disclosed. Nordstrom currently occupies the space. Simon Property Group owns Peabody Mall, which is home to about 140 specialty stores, dining and entertainment venues and recently underwent a multimillion-dollar repositioning. The opening is scheduled for summer 2026.