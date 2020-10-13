Dick’s Sporting Goods to Open New Store at Copperfield Marketplace in Houston

HOUSTON — Pittsburgh-based Dick’s Sporting Goods will open a new, 45,198-square-foot store at Copperfield Marketplace, located at 16343 FM 259 Road in Houston. The grand opening will take place from Friday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 25. Dick’s Sporting Goods will join Burlington and Med Express as the other anchors at the center, which is owned by Fidelis Realty Partners.