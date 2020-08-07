Dick’s Sporting Goods to Open Three Stores in Massachusetts, New Jersey This Month

In addition to its new Massachusetts and New Jersey stores, Dick's Sporting Goods will also be opening new stores in Atlanta and Midland, Texas, this month.

PITTSBURGH — Dick’s Sporting Goods will open three new stores in the Northeast region this month. The Pittsburgh-based retailer will debut two new stores in Massachusetts, a 45,000-square-foot location at Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis and a 48,000-square-foot location at Westgate Mall in the Boston suburb of Brockton. Simon Property Group and New England Development are the respective owners of those malls. A third, 65,000-square-foot store will open at Macerich’s Deptford Mall, located just outside Philadelphia in New Jersey.