Dickson Commercial Arranges $2.7M Sale of Mixed-Use, Multi-Tenant Asset in Nevada

The two-building property in Stateline, Nev., offers a total of 15,788 square feet of office, industrial and retail space.

STATELINE, NEV. — Dickson Commercial has negotiated the sale of a two-building property located at 298 Kingsbury Grade and 160 Pineridge Drive in Stateline. Kingsbury General Improvement District acquired the assets from JM Ranches for $2.7 million.

The two multi-tenant properties offer a total of 15,788 square feet of office, industrial and retail space.

Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller in the transaction.