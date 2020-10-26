REBusinessOnline

Dickson Commercial Group Arranges $3.2M Acquisition of Retail Building in Carson City, Nevada

CARSON CITY, NEV. — Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) has brokered the purchase of a retail property located at 222 Fairview Drive in Carson City. The property traded hands for $3.2 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Nick Knecht, Joel Fountain, Baker Krukow, Chris Shanks and Matt Dericco of DCG represented the buyer in the transaction.

At the time of sale, Cash & Carry, formerly Smart Foodservice, occupied the 16,435-square-foot building.

