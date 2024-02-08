Thursday, February 8, 2024
DIG Brokers Sale of 398,602 SF Portion of Yuma Palms Retail Center in Yuma, Arizona

by Amy Works

YUMA, ARIZ. — Disney Investment Group (DIG) has arranged the sale of a portion of Yuma Palms Regional Center, a more than 1 million-square-foot power and lifestyle shopping development in Yuma. Bridge33 Capital acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 398,602 square feet, the acquired portion includes 49 existing tenants, including Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, PetSmart, Michael’s, Five Below, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty and Harkins Theatre. Shadow anchors include Target, Sam’s Club, Dillard’s, JCPenney and 10 freestanding restaurants.

David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

