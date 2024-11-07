Thursday, November 7, 2024
DIG Negotiates Sale of 221,294 SF Shopping Center in Stephenville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

STEPHENVILLE, TEXAS — Disney Investment Group (DIG) has negotiated the sale of Bosque River Centre, a 221,294-square-foot retail center located in Stephenville, about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Tenants at the property, which was built in 1984, include Boot Barn, Spec’s Wine & Spirits, Tractor Supply Co., Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Planet Fitness, Cinemark and Dollar Tree. Bosque River Center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale.  David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

