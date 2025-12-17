DIG Negotiates Sale of 90,768 SF Shopping Center in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has negotiated the sale of Huntington Square, a 90,768-square-foot shopping center in Corpus Christi. The center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dollar Tree, Ferguson Home, Freedom Fitness and Physicians Premier ER. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller, LRIC Properties, in the deal and procured the buyer, Harkinson Investment Corp. The sale included 4.7 adjacent, undeveloped acres.