Digger Specialties to Open 160,000 SF Industrial Facility in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA. — Digger Specialties, an Indiana-based manufacturer of building products, will open a 160,000-square-foot production and distribution facility in Central Pennsylvania’s Lycoming County. The build-to-suit facility will be located on a 25-acre site within Timber Run Industrial Park and is expected to bring about 150 new jobs to the community. Howard Fertman of NAI Mertz represented Digger Specialties in its site selection. Construction is scheduled to begin in August and to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.