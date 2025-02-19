Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Digiacomo Group, JLL Arrange $25.8M Sale-Leaseback of Cold Storage Facility Near Miami Airport

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Digiacomo Group and JLL have negotiated the $25.8 million sale-leaseback of a cold storage facility located at 2323 N.W. 72nd Ave. in Miami. The seller, produce distributor Sun Belle LLC, will lease back the 82,261-square-foot property from the new owner, locally based Iconic Equities LLC, which specializes in industrial outdoor storage (IOS) and traditional industrial development.

Built in 1978 and renovated in 2019, the cold storage facility sits on a 3.3-acre lot near Milam Dairy Road on the outskirts of the Miami International Airport campus. The property features 30.5-foot clear heights in the warehouse space, 24-foot clear heights in the cooler space, 11 dock-high doors and one grade-level door.

Roger Zuniga of Digiacomo Group, along with Cody Brais, Luis Castillo and Taylor Osborne of JLL, represented Sun Belle in the sale-leaseback transaction. Additionally, Christopher Drew, Michael DiCosimo and Jovi Rodriguez of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Iconic Equities.

