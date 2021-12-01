Digital Currency Group Signs 90,000 SF Office Lease in Stamford, Connecticut

Shippan Landing in Stamford consists of six buildings on a 17-acre waterfront site.

STAMFORD, CONN. — Digital Currency Group, which invests in bitcoin and other blockchain technology companies, has signed a 90,000-square-foot office lease in Stamford. The company will occupy two floors at Shippan Landing, a 17-acre, six-building waterfront office campus that is owned by a joint venture between an affiliate of Rubenstein Partners LP and George Comfort & Sons. The lease term is 12 years, and Digital Currency Group plans to relocate from 250 Park Avenue in Manhattan in late 2022. Michael Mathias of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Trip Hoffman, Mike Norris and Adam Klimek of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agents Peter Duncan and Dana Pike, represented ownership.