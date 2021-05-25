REBusinessOnline

Digital Fortress Opens 250,000 SF Data Center Campus in Chesterfield, Virginia

Data center

Located in Meadowville Technology Park, Digital Fortress Richmond provides connectivity with a newly constructed fiber system that links to major connectivity hubs in the market.

CHESTERFIELD, VA. — Digital Fortress, a multi-tenant and wholesale data center provider, has opened a 250,000-square-foot data center campus in Chesterfield, about 16 miles south of Richmond.

The facility, known as Digital Fortress Richmond, features a raised floor design for its data center space that has 4.1 megawatts of IT load, as well as an additional 200,000 square feet of shell core expansion space supporting up to 25 megawatts of power. The property also features office space that can house up to 120 employees and N+1 redundancy, which offers a fully distributed, uninterrupted power supply for users. The facility is LEED Gold-certified, meaning it takes steps to be environmentally conscious.

Digital Fortress operates 10 data center and colocation facilities in Chicago, Denver, Lynwood, Calif., Piscataway, N.J., Portland, Richmond and Seattle.

