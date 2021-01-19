Digital Realty Trust to Relocate Global Headquarters from San Francisco to Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Data center REIT Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) will relocate its global headquarters from San Francisco to Austin. In announcing the move, Digital Realty cited the state’s affordable cost of living for employees, as well as its highly educated workforce and pro-business climate as the key drivers of the relocation. Data Center Knowledge reports that Digital Realty has about 30 data centers in Texas spanning 4 million square feet with a capacity for more than 120 megawatts of power. Details about the company’s new office property were not released. Digital Realty joins Oracle and Tesla as the latest publicly traded companies originally based in California to make sizable investments or relocations in Austin.