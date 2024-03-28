Thursday, March 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sundy Village in Delray Beach, Fla., will be the new home to DigitalBridge, a digital infrastructure investment firm active in data centers and cell towers.
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityMixed-UseOfficeSoutheast

DigitalBridge Signs 79,141 SF Corporate Headquarters Lease at Sundy Village in Delray Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — DigitalBridge, a digital infrastructure investment firm active in data centers and cell towers, has signed a 79,141-square-foot office lease at Sundy Village, a mixed-use development located at 100 S.E. 1st Ave. in Delray Beach. The South Florida property will serve as the new corporate headquarters for DigitalBridge, which is relocating from nearby Boca Raton. The company plans to move its 300 employees to Sundy Village in the third quarter.

The development’s other office tenants will include the developer, Pebb Capital, as well as Vertical Bridge. Joe Freitas and John Criddle of CBRE oversee office leasing at Sundy Village, which also features retail space, structured and subterranean parking and green spaces.

You may also like

Shorenstein Properties Sells 248,000 SF Office Building in...

Bradford Cos. Buys Bent Tree Green Office Building...

H-E-B to Open 55,000 SF Joe V’s Smart...

Just Play Sports Signs 17,056 SF Lease Renewal...

BHI Provides $50M Construction Loan for Residential Tower...

LeCesse Development Completes 189-Unit Multifamily Project in Malta,...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $49.5M Agency Refinancing for...

Opus Group Breaks Ground on 131,000 SF Speculative...

Bowlero Opens 30,000 SF Lucky Strike Bowling Alley...