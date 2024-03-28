DigitalBridge Signs 79,141 SF Corporate Headquarters Lease at Sundy Village in Delray Beach, Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — DigitalBridge, a digital infrastructure investment firm active in data centers and cell towers, has signed a 79,141-square-foot office lease at Sundy Village, a mixed-use development located at 100 S.E. 1st Ave. in Delray Beach. The South Florida property will serve as the new corporate headquarters for DigitalBridge, which is relocating from nearby Boca Raton. The company plans to move its 300 employees to Sundy Village in the third quarter.

The development’s other office tenants will include the developer, Pebb Capital, as well as Vertical Bridge. Joe Freitas and John Criddle of CBRE oversee office leasing at Sundy Village, which also features retail space, structured and subterranean parking and green spaces.