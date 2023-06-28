Dignity Apparel Purchases 77,000 SF Manufacturing Building in Waterloo, Iowa

WATERLOO, IOWA — Through real estate holding company JP Management Corp., Dignity Apparel LLC is purchasing a 77,000-square-foot manufacturing building in Waterloo, just south of Cedar Falls. The transaction, including remodeling space and purchasing equipment and software, represents a capital investment of $4.5 million. Dignity Apparel manufactures garments with domestically sourced fabrics for Image Pointe, its wholly owned subsidiary. The Iowa Economic Development Authority board awarded tax benefits for the acquisition through the High Quality Jobs program. Dignity Apparel plans to create 40 to 55 new jobs in Waterloo.