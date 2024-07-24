DIGroup, JCHC Complete Renovation, Expansion of Northern New Jersey Seniors Housing Property

WHIPPANY, N.J. — DIGroup Architecture and Jewish Community Housing Corp. (JCHC) have completed a renovation and expansion project at Lester Senior Living in Whippany, approximately 30 miles west of Manhattan. The facility provides independent living and assisted living services. The project added about 20,000 square feet of new amenities. The project team also worked to create more interactive spaces for residents by enhancing the café/reading room and refurbishing the dining room. A new theater was added to the second level, and the atrium was also renovated.