Dill Dinkers Signs 10-Unit Pickleball Franchise Agreement in Fresno, California

FRENSO, CALIF. — Columbia, Md.-based pickleball concept Dill Dinkers has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 new venues in the Central Valley region of California. Entrepreneurs Bill Revilla and Georgia Revilla will own and operate the locations, which will offer several indoor pickleball courts separated by fences, as well as event space, a ball machine and a reservation system for guests.

Founded in 2022, Dill Dinkers currently has nine operating locations in the United States and more than 380 locations under development across Texas, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Connecticut, South Carolina, Arizona, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California.