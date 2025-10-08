Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dill-Dinkers-Frenso-CA
Founded in 2022, Columbia, Md.-based pickleball concept Dill Dinkers currently has nine operating locations in the United States and more than 380 locations under development.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Dill Dinkers Signs 10-Unit Pickleball Franchise Agreement in Fresno, California

by Amy Works

FRENSO, CALIF. — Columbia, Md.-based pickleball concept Dill Dinkers has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 new venues in the Central Valley region of California. Entrepreneurs Bill Revilla and Georgia Revilla will own and operate the locations, which will offer several indoor pickleball courts separated by fences, as well as event space, a ball machine and a reservation system for guests.

Founded in 2022, Dill Dinkers currently has nine operating locations in the United States and more than 380 locations under development across Texas, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Connecticut, South Carolina, Arizona, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California.

You may also like

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $7.2M Sale of Shake...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $11.5M Loan for Refinancing...

CBRE Negotiates $10M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Zenith IOS Acquires Two Industrial Facilities in Metro...

Younger Partners Arranges Sale of 82,144 SF Office,...

Edge Capital Markets Brokers Sale of 63,976 SF...

Sunwest Real Estate, AKRE Partners Buy 36,000 SF...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 93-Room Hotel...

Atlantic Capital Negotiates $12.1M Sale of Woodford Square...