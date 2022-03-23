Dilweg Acquires 622,000 SF Office Campus in Irving, Plans Capital Improvements

IRVING, TEXAS — North Carolina-based investment firm Dilweg has acquired Royal Tech Business Park, an office campus in Irving’s Las Colinas district that comprises 11 buildings totaling 622,000 square feet, as well as undeveloped 9.2-acre parcel. Dilweg plans to implement capital improvements such as adding new landscaping and outdoor amenity spaces, modernizing building signage and upgrading the roofs, HVAC systems and parking areas. Randy Baird, Patrick Benoist, Jonathan Bryan, Jared Chua, Michael Dewey and Russell Ingrum of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Tenants at Royal Tech Business Park include Wells Fargo, TekSystems Global Services, Coinmach Service Corp. and Whataburger Restaurant Corp. Dilweg has tapped JLL to lease the campus moving forward.