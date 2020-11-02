REBusinessOnline

DiMella Shaffer Completes Second Expansion at Seniors Housing Property in Lexington, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

LEXINGTON, MASS. — DiMella Shaffer, a Boston-based architecture and design firm, has completed its second expansion project for the 26-acre Brookhaven at Lexington seniors housing community located north of Boston. The project featured renovations to all common areas, and expansion and improvements to the assisted care and long-term care facility. A four-story wing that houses new amenities has also been added. Brookhaven Senior Living owns the property.

