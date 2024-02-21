Dimension Renewable Energy Signs 11,054 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Dimension Renewable Energy has signed an 11,054-square-foot office lease at 825 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The solar energy provider is leasing the entire 18th floor of the 530,000-square-foot building, which recently underwent a $150 million capital improvement program. Greg Maurer-Hollaender and James Ackerson of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron and Bailey Caliban represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, on an internal basis.