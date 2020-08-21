Dinerstein Cos. Acquires Land Site for 261-Unit Multifamily Development in Westminster, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

The Dinerstein Cos. will development a 261-unit multifamily property at the northwest corner of Westminster Boulevard and West 109th Avenue in Westminster, Colo.

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — The Dinerstein Cos. has purchased a 7.8-acre land site at the northwest corner of Westminster Boulevard and West 109th Avenue in Westminster. City Office REIT sold the land for an undisclosed price.

Dinerstein Cos. plans to develop a 261-unit multifamily property on the site, which is adjacent to the 300,000-square-foot Circle Point Corporate Center and in close proximately to more than 305,000 square feet of retail space at Westminster Promenade.

Chris Cowan, Bryon Stevenson and Mackenzie Walker of Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily represented the seller in the deal.