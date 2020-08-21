REBusinessOnline

Dinerstein Cos. Acquires Land Site for 261-Unit Multifamily Development in Westminster, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

Dinerstein-Apts-Westminster-CO

The Dinerstein Cos. will development a 261-unit multifamily property at the northwest corner of Westminster Boulevard and West 109th Avenue in Westminster, Colo.

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — The Dinerstein Cos. has purchased a 7.8-acre land site at the northwest corner of Westminster Boulevard and West 109th Avenue in Westminster. City Office REIT sold the land for an undisclosed price.

Dinerstein Cos. plans to develop a 261-unit multifamily property on the site, which is adjacent to the 300,000-square-foot Circle Point Corporate Center and in close proximately to more than 305,000 square feet of retail space at Westminster Promenade.

Chris Cowan, Bryon Stevenson and Mackenzie Walker of Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  