Dinerstein Cos. Divests of 262-Unit Millennium Gardena Multifamily Development Site in Hawthorne, California

Located in Hawthorne, Calif., Millennium Gardena will feature 262 studio, one- and two-bedroom units, a fitness center, resort-style pool, spa, lanai, outdoor strength area, barbecues and open-air courtyards. (Rendering credit: AO Architects)

HAWTHORNE, CALIF. — The Dinerstein Cos. has completed the disposition of Millennium Gardena, a fully entitled multifamily development site at 12850 Crenshaw Blvd. in the South Bay neighborhood of Hawthorne. A joint venture between Cityview and Stockbridge acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

The sustainability-focused multifamily building planned for the site will be called South Bay X and feature 262 studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 510 square feet to 1,197 square feet. Construction is slated to begin in fourth quarter 2022 with a targeted delivery of early 2025.

Sustainable features planned for the property include LEED Silver certification, high-performing lighting, enhanced indoor air quality and a renewable-energy-powered solar thermal water heating system. Building amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, spa, lanai, outdoor strength area, barbecues and open-air courtyards.

Chris Benton, Anthony Muhlstein, Kevin Shannon and Ken White of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.