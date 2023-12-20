Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., Atlas Kierland will feature 261 apartments, a rooftop pool with lounging areas and a Sky Lounge for residents. (Courtesy of Geheber Lewis Associates)
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Dinerstein Cos. Plans 261-Unit Atlas Kierland Apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — The Dinerstein Cos. (TDC) is developing Atlas Kierland, a multifamily property in Scottsdale, and the latest addition to its Atlas-branded properties.

Located at 7007 E. Marilyn Road, Atlas Kierland will feature 261 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 809 square feet to 1,456 square feet. Residences will have vinyl plank flooring and contemporary kitchens equipped with quartz countertops, islands and premium appliances, as well as bathrooms with full-height tiled showers, soaking tubs and illuminated mirrors. Units will also feature full-size, stackable washers/dryers and keyless electronic door locking systems.

The community will include a rooftop with resort-style pool, lounging areas and outdoor kitchens with grills. A sky lounge on the fifth floor will offer space for residents to host gatherings and a gourmet kitchen. Additionally, amenities include a fitness center, lounge center, golf simulator and pet spa.

Construction is slated to begin in December, with completion scheduled for 2026. TDC Construction, the in-house construction arm of TDC, will serve as general contractor. Leasing for the property is set to begin in summer 2026.

