SAN DIEGO — The Dinerstein Cos. has completed the disposition of Millennium PQ, a multifamily property located in San Diego’s Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood, to GID Real Estate Investments for $167 million, or $504,532 per unit.

Millennium PQ features 331 apartments with high-end finishes and resort-style amenities in a low-density, garden-style setting.

Hunter Combs led the Walker & Dunlop investment sales team that represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.