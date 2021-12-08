Dinerstein Opens 40-Story Aspire Post Oak Multifamily Tower in Houston
HOUSTON — Locally based development and investment firm The Dinerstein Cos. has opened Aspire Post Oak, a 40-story multifamily tower in Houston’s Post Oak neighborhood. The property features 383 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The amenity package consists of a pool, spa, fitness center with a yoga studio, dog park, sports lounge with a golf simulator, package locker system with refrigeration capabilities, outdoor kitchens and lounges and various other gathering and event spaces. Gensler designed the project. Rents start at $1,983 per month for a one-bedroom unit.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.