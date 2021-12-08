Dinerstein Opens 40-Story Aspire Post Oak Multifamily Tower in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Units at Aspire Post Oak in Houston feature Art Deco lighting, as well as smart unit technology like Nest thermostats and LATCH unit entry locks.

HOUSTON — Locally based development and investment firm The Dinerstein Cos. has opened Aspire Post Oak, a 40-story multifamily tower in Houston’s Post Oak neighborhood. The property features 383 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The amenity package consists of a pool, spa, fitness center with a yoga studio, dog park, sports lounge with a golf simulator, package locker system with refrigeration capabilities, outdoor kitchens and lounges and various other gathering and event spaces. Gensler designed the project. Rents start at $1,983 per month for a one-bedroom unit.