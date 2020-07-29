REBusinessOnline

Dinerstein to Develop 360-Unit Multifamily Community in Nashville’s Gulch District

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Aspire Gulch is situated at 805 Division St., one mile from downtown Nashville in the city’s Gulch district.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Dinerstein Cos. has begun construction on Aspire Gulch, a 10-story, 360-unit multifamily community in Nashville’s Gulch district. Communal amenities will include a rooftop pool, soundproof room for musicians and a 507-space parking deck. The property will offer one through three-bedroom floor plans. Aspire Gulch is situated at 805 Division St., one mile from downtown Nashville. The Houston-based developer expects to open the community in summer 2022. Hoar Construction is the general contractor, and Nile Bolton Associates is the architect.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
30
Webinar: Market Valuation — How are Seniors Housing Valuations Weathering the Pandemic?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  