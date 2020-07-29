Dinerstein to Develop 360-Unit Multifamily Community in Nashville’s Gulch District

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Aspire Gulch is situated at 805 Division St., one mile from downtown Nashville in the city’s Gulch district.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Dinerstein Cos. has begun construction on Aspire Gulch, a 10-story, 360-unit multifamily community in Nashville’s Gulch district. Communal amenities will include a rooftop pool, soundproof room for musicians and a 507-space parking deck. The property will offer one through three-bedroom floor plans. Aspire Gulch is situated at 805 Division St., one mile from downtown Nashville. The Houston-based developer expects to open the community in summer 2022. Hoar Construction is the general contractor, and Nile Bolton Associates is the architect.