Dinerstein Tops Out 33-Story Aspire Post Oak Apartment Tower in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — The Dinerstein Companies, a locally based developer, has topped out Aspire Post Oak, a 383-unit apartment building located across from a Whole Food Market in the Galleria area of Houston. The high-rise building will consist of seven floors of parking below the 33 residential floors. Units will feature an average size of 1,210 square feet and will be furnished with modern kitchens, smart technologies and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a 24-hour fitness center, infinity pool with tanning decks and adjacent aqua lounge, indoor and outdoor resident event space, a dog park and concierge services. Ludlow & Associates Construction is the general contractor for the project, which will also include 15,506 square feet of retail space. Dinerstein expects to begin leasing Aspire Post Oak in the second half of 2021, with rents starting at $3,000 per month.