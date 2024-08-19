DINX Social Club to Open 23,000 SF Pickleball, Golf Club in Highland Park, Illinois

HIGHLAND PARK, ILL. — DINX Social Club has leased space to open its first location at 1931 Skokie Valley Road in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The 23,000-square-foot venue is slated to open this winter. DINX will offer six regulation-sized pickleball courts, three Trackman iO golf simulator lounges, a multi-tap self-serve pour wall from Pour My Beer, café food offerings from Hometown Coffee & Juice, dining and social lounges, a VIP room, member locker rooms and a pro shop. Chris Bobowski of Cushman & Wakefield represented DINX in the lease.