Monday, August 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DINX Social Club is set to open this winter in a space formerly occupied by Staples.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

DINX Social Club to Open 23,000 SF Pickleball, Golf Club in Highland Park, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

HIGHLAND PARK, ILL. — DINX Social Club has leased space to open its first location at 1931 Skokie Valley Road in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The 23,000-square-foot venue is slated to open this winter. DINX will offer six regulation-sized pickleball courts, three Trackman iO golf simulator lounges, a multi-tap self-serve pour wall from Pour My Beer, café food offerings from Hometown Coffee & Juice, dining and social lounges, a VIP room, member locker rooms and a pro shop. Chris Bobowski of Cushman & Wakefield represented DINX in the lease.

You may also like

SLIB Arranges Sale of 65-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Multifamily...

First Western Properties Negotiates Sale of Restaurant Building...

Friends of Pima Animal Care Center Buys 5,060...

Richmond’s Retail Market Is as Hot as a...

Prenuvo Signs 52,342 SF Healthcare Lease in Houston’s...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 19,973 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Irgang Group Welcomes Three New Tenants to Shopping...

Skanska to Build $164M Office Building for Medpace...