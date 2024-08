MONTGOMERY, TEXAS — Direct Air Flow Distributors has signed a 13,200-square-foot industrial lease in Montgomery, about 55 miles north of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 18904 Freeport Drive was built in 2012. Travis Land and Braedon Emde of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, Kudzu Construction & Development, in the lease negotiations. Griffin Rich of Newmark represented the tenant.